INTEREST IN TURKEYS 1ST INDIGENOUS CAR RUNNING HIGH: MINISTER VARANK

With interest in Turkey's first indigenous car already running high, procedure for pre-orders will be set up soon, according to the country's industry and technology minister.

"We're at the stage of producing 100-150 prototypes. They will be tested, and at the beginning of 2022, the factory will start mass production," added Mustafa Varank, speaking to Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

Applications to buy the indigenous car once it rolls off the assembly line in Bursa, northwestern Turkey are not yet being accepted, but interest both in Turkey and abroad is high, he added.

Turkey will guarantee the purchase of 30,000 units of the landmark vehicle by 2035. The automotive purchase guarantees will be the first of their kind, he said.

But Varank denied claims that Turkey would give purchase guarantees to attract a VW factory, calling them baseless.

Last October, the German carmaker delayed its plans to build a factory in Turkey as it watches developments in the country.

The historic car, unveiled on Dec. 27 with great fanfare, was designed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in just 18 months.

The environmentally friendly electric car will have two different horsepower options -- 200 hp and 400 hp.

The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on the engine type.





