Akkuyu NPP signs coolant equipment agreement with Russian, German firms

A view of the construction site of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu. (IHA Photo)

Turkey has signed an agreement to obtain coolant system equipment for turbine installments at the country's first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation (Rosatom) confirmed Saturday.

To supply equipment for systems that will provide cooling water for turbine capacitors, Rosatom's energy engineering division Atomenergomash, Russian firm NPO TsNIITMASH and Germany's Taprogge GmbH signed a deal with Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).

Taprogge, which specializes in clean technology in the energy industry, will develop and provide equipment for Akkuyu nuclear's four reactors. The equipment will fully meet European standards and will be integrated by TsNIITMASH in Akkuyu.

Atomenergomash, which manufactures reactor equipment for nuclear power plants in India, Bangladesh, China and Russia, will supply machinery equipment for Akkuyu's four reactors.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Turkey in May 2010 for the Akkuyu NPP that will consist of four VVER-1200 power units with a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

Foundation for the first reactor of the nuclear power plant was laid earlier on March 8 and works are in progress for the second unit.

Upon completion, the plant will generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, with a service life of 60 years. The first reactor of the plant is scheduled to start supplying electricity in 2023.