Kremlin hopes U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 will not impede construction

A Kremlin spokesman said on Monday that the sanctions introduced by the United States against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would not hinder its construction.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Friday that included legislation imposing on companies laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas export capacity along the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline route to Germany.

Dmitry Peskov said that it was too early to talk about reciprocal measures against the , but added that the sanctions won't go unanswered.

He declined to say when Russia expects the Nord Stream 2 project to be finished and did not provide a timeline for its launch, which had been expected to in the first half of 2020.

