Canal Istanbul gets environmental green light

The planned Canal Istanbul megaproject got the environmental green light on Monday.

The Environment and Urbanization Ministry gave the approval in a report submitted over a year after environmental impact assessments and survey work were finished in August 2018.

The report will be presented for public for 10 days at the ministry and the Istanbul Provincial Environment and Urbanization Directorate for public comment.

Canal Istanbul is one of Turkey's most strategic megaprojects, meant to stem the rising risk posed by ships carrying dangerous goods through the Bosphorus Strait.

The 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal, planned to be built west of the city center on the European side of the Istanbul province, is to boast a capacity of 160 vessels a day.



