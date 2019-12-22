ECONOMY

German union threatens Lufthansa with further strikes

German cabin crew union Ufo threatened German airline Lufthansa with further strikes after the holiday period, just weeks after a two-day stoppage brought air traffic across the country to a standstill.

The statement from Ufo was issued after talks with and mediators late Sunday.

Lufthansa was forced to cancel 1,500 flights in November because of the two-day strike that Ufo organized in its push for better pay and benefits for 21,000 staff members.

The union had threatened to extend to Lufthansa's four German subsidiaries - Germanwings, Eurowings Germany, Lufthansa City Line and SunExpress Germany - but subsequently agreed to refrain from further strike action while negotiations were ongoing.

